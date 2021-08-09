EXCLUSIVE: How to get away with colour pop and colour blocks in your interior spaces

A dynamic trend to use colour these days is through colour pop and block, where a few solid hues come together to create a bold look. While this started on the fashion runway, it has become a prevalent decor trick. There are a few essential tips, if kept in mind, that can help you with popping and blocking your colours.



Know your Colour wheel

The colour wheel has an array of colours displayed together. Having that in front of you will help you in selecting the right colour combinations. Decide on the energy and vibe you want for your space and choose your colours accordingly; they need not belong to the same colour family. Remember that warm colours like yellow and coral tend to bring an upbeat and welcoming feel to a room. They would work well in the dining room or kitchen as they amplify entertainment spaces. Cool colours like blue and green, on the other hand, are more subdued and should be applied where calming energy is appreciated. You could also play with the opposite sides of the colour wheel by pairing blues and oranges to create a bold and contrasting effect that will create an enticing impact and draw the eye.

Odd Number Rule

Just like too many cooks spoil the broth, too many colours could ruin a space as well. A simple rule to create a dynamic yet balanced decor is using colours in odd numbers. Depending on the scale of your space, one can select multiple colours. However, if the space is small or moderate, too many colours can be overwhelming in spite of adhering to the odd number rule. The optimal number of colours for a space is three, which can be used according to the 60-30-10 rule or by creating an analogous colour scheme.



The 60-30-10 rule

A thumb rule in using three distinct colours is the 60-30-10 rule. The proportions of your colour will be in a ratio where the dominant colour takes up 60% of the room, including its painted surfaces and décor. The secondary colour, ideally a contrast to the dominant colour, covers 30% of the visible space. The remaining 10% is for the accent colour. While selecting the colours, you could use a tint as the dominant colour, a toned colour as the secondary colour and a vibrant coloured hue as your accent colour. This golden ratio will ensure a perfect balance between the colours and help you achieve the desired pop.

Neutrals

Greys and beiges are part of the neutral colour scheme, which are very important to interior spaces. Ideally, they will take up 60% of your room as the dominant colour, providing a balanced background to play pop with your secondary and accent tones. To craft a uniformly amalgamated decor, continue the neutrals through all your spaces and explore different combinations in the other two colours.

Lighting in the room

The visual effect of any colour will depend on the quality of light in the room. So it is vital to mind the light quality while choosing a wall paint colour. You could even paint a sample in the space to check the final effect of the colour. Even artificial lights have a role to play where natural light shows the true colour of the paint, incandescent lights bring up the warmer tones, and fluorescent lights highlight sharp blue tones.

Furniture and art pieces

One need not always use secondary and accent colours as paint on the wall. Pick out furniture and decor in bold colours and prints etc. — a grey sofa with yellow cushions, a geometric frame or a couple of potted plants.

About the author: Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, Principal Designers and Co-Founders, Quirk Studio

