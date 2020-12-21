EXCLUSIVE: The ideal placement of furniture in the children’s study room in accordance to Vastu

Our furniture is the most helpful way in organising our lives and at times they are an extension of our personalities. A cluttered arrangement or a more disciplined way of arrangement along with its tidiness and the care that we give to these, speaks loads about ourselves and how we go about in our lives.

We cannot deny that every living and non-living objects including space in between has energy. If you understand the workings of the energy you have actually embarked in the world of the subtle and can use it to your advantage. That and the understanding of these energies in correlation to spaces and directions are an essential part of the ancient science of Vastu shastra. Little did we know though, that even the placement of furniture can play an important role in the dynamics of Vastushastra. Our furniture is the most helpful way in organising our lives and at times they are an extension of our personalities. A cluttered arrangement or a more disciplined way of arrangement along with its tidiness and the care that we give to these, speaks dollops about ourselves and how we go about in our lives.

Study Room and Study Table:

The study room can be in the West, North-West, West of South-West. These days, in many houses, a study table is small and attached to a wall. The presence of a wall isn’t good.

A protruding cupboard from the wall (and the adjoining study table) produces energy fields that exert pressure on a child’s concentration while studying. This kind of arrangement should be totally avoided. Some vastu tips while planning the furniture arrangement of this room are as follows:

Let there be an open space in front of the study table. This helps in concentrating better.

Arrange the furniture in such a way that while studying, one is facing the East or North as the cosmic energy waves emanating from these directions is beneficial in stimulating the chakras. These waves enter our body through the Sahasrar Chakra, helps in better concentration.

The table can be placed near a wall, but ensure there isn’t any protruding cupboard from the wall.

There should be a full backup of wall while studying.

It is beneficial to place a plastic, copper or crystal pyramid on the study table along with a photo of Goddess Saraswati on the wall in front or place a yantra to increase concentration.

We hope that the above Vastu tips have been beneficial to you but we would nevertheless recommend that you consult an expert Vastu consultant before planning the interior décor of your homes.

About the author: Dr Raviraj Ahirrao is the Co-Founder, Vastu Raviraj

