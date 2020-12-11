EXCLUSIVE: Redoing your kids' bedroom? Dr Raviraj Ahirrao shares 10 Vastu Tips for development of your child

Through Vastushastra parents can provide additional support in the overall development of their children. It can only be provided when the harmony and coordination between the parents is at its best.

Vastushastra has been an age-old Indic Science that focuses on bringing harmony and positive energy in an environment. Designing your kid’s rooms as per Vastushastra has its benefits. Dr Raviraj Ahirrao, Co-Founder Vastu Raviraj highlights a few tips that would ensure the holistic wellness of your children:



- Kids bedroom is ideal in the North-West direction. Vastu defects in the North-West zone indicates a disturbance of the air element and it may cause ailments related to breathing like Asthma.



- The study room should not be below any toilet or a beam.



- Your children’s room should be well lit (as much possible with natural light) and ventilated. It should be noticed that the shadow of the children should not fall on the books while they are studying.

- The door of the bathroom should not be directly opposite to your child’s bedroom. This could drain their energy.



- The bedroom should be square or rectangular without any cuts or edges. The square and rectangle represents all the four directions and offers a balance of the five elements and the three Gunas.



- One should avoid using dark colours in the children’s rooms. Pastels, greens, blues are the best for your kids’ rooms and can have a calming effect on the child’s temperament.

- Your child’s bed must be placed in the west or the northwest corner of the house for good health & success and the bed must be made of wood. Beds made of metal frames in the child’s bed should be avoided.



- Ideal place for children study room is West - southwest. An alternative option is West to North-West.



- While studying Children should have back up of wall like solid structure with North-East more open, lightweight & blue coloured with strictly face towards North-East.

- In case of toilet or kitchen in the Northeast direction of the house, which is highly negative, parents should pay utmost attention to health and academic progress, otherwise, serious losses are likely.



- Through Vastushastra parents can provide an additional support in the overall development of their children. It can only be provided when the harmony and coordination between the parents is at its best. Children especially infants are highly sensitive and susceptible to energies so it is very important to have a positive environment and surrounding all around.

About the author: Dr Raviraj Ahirrao, Co-Founder, Vastu Raviraj

ALSO READ: Keep THESE plants in your house to attract wealth and good luck

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×