EXCLUSIVE: Step inside Debina Bonnerjee’s beautiful abode and know how she likes to unwind at home

Actress Debina Bonnerjee who played Sita alongside husband Gurmeet Choudhary who played the role of Ram in a television series called Ramayan recently spoke to Pinkvilla and gave us a quick glimpse of her beautiful house in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The actress is fond of all whites and spoke to us about what her dream house should look like. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s house is done up in shades of white and pink with a stunning chandelier that is a visual treat for one’s eyes. It’s easy to say that every nook and corner of their house is Instagram worthy and aesthetically pleasing.

When we spoke to her about the inspiration behind the interiors, this is what the actress had to say, “I wanted it to look spacious and white. I’m a white baby and I love all things white.”

Debina Bonnerjee claims that she has a comfy and cosy living room wherein she likes to laze around and go about her daily tasks as well. “My living room looks very comfy, especially the couch. It’s the lazy couch of my house, we sit there and we can be laying all day long with our laptops on our tummy,” says Debina.

It goes without saying that Debina’s most favourite and unique element of her house is the jaw-dropping chandelier that is an absolute stunner. The actress described the chandelier as very English and floral as it blends in perfectly with the interiors of the house.

When asked to describe her dream house, this is what Debina had to say, “Just made my dream house.. And yet I have so much on my mind about what all I’ll do next. But trust me, pastels, white and gold with less furniture and more space is my jam..”

Lastly, this is her idea to unwind at home after a long day at work, “Alexa play Jazzz! While sitting on my balcony with my favourite butter coffee,” says Debina Bonnerjee. With such a comfy vibe in the house, Debina Bonnerjee is sure a happy soul!

