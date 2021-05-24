4 Summer home décor trends of 2021 to provide a dreamy aura to your abode

This year, home décor trends have been upgraded with a more sophisticated approach to the nature with a dreamy and soft aura to the abode. So, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts talks about the summer home décor trends of 2021.

Colours of the year

The Pantone colour of the year 2021- Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow give a saturated wash to the spaces, taking the stage as luxuriant luminaires or plush furnishings that ring the tunes of drama. Curves are embraced more than ever—cosy, cocooning solids shape a softer, dreamier aura in the homes. Crescent seaters and wingback chairs are revisited with an avant-garde eye for style.

Earthen palettes

Earthen palettes like beige, amber, tan, umber, olive green and terracotta red come out as the visually tranquilising tones that comfort the space. There is a blend of subtleness and indigenous flavour in the earthy hues coming along as wall décor or a statement-furniture. Patterns that remind the outdoors—the ocean and the tropics, come out with the thrust to revive the ambience as wild florals or botanical abstracts in the backdrop. The elements are lured by everything ‘green’.

Greenery

Spaces are made more breathable with green pockets that rejuvenate the interior. Cactus, Calathea and Ferns in bright ceramic pots are a contemporary garden phenomenon. Natural wood, brass and terracotta escort the flora with indigenous aesthetics. The garden furniture takes the form of the artisanal pieces with hand-weaved rattan and other eco-friendly materials that celebrate the ties to nature.

Sophisticated approach with touch of nature

The summer trends find a sophisticated indulgence with eco-friendly and organic stuff. The interior setup finds tune with nature and brings the dawn of summer that rejoices the modern mix of styles, their reminiscence and their imagination.

