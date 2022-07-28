Exquisite decor takeaways from Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s Mumbai home

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu resides in Mumbai in a villa named Sunder. Nestled on the topmost of the 9th floored building, their apartment is a blend of both contemporary and classic traces. Their abode is a reflection of their persona, passion and conveys endless stories of their lifecycle as they put attention to every nifty element. The famous b-town couple tied the knots in a small intimate wedding in their very home and the fusion of pulsating and warm interiors brings out a formal yet cool ambience which sets it apart. With luminous interiors and rustic artefacts- the residence of this lovely duo is all about depicting persona and rejoicing in comfort. What makes their abode stands out is their oh-so-love for fine art, books and traditional inheritances. If you too want an urbane, stylish and cultured abode, then here we bring you 4 décor takeaways from Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s cosy Mumbai home that will serve as a source of inspiration to you.

1. A bluish-toned formal lounging area

An extraordinary and formal lounging area that is specifically reserved for meetings and formal gatherings is also spotted in Soha Ali Khan's home. The place contains a royal charm due to the blue hints mish-mashed with lightly toned curtains, blue velvety couches along with a printed rug. While a traditional red lamp rested in the nook at a table brings in a more back-to-date vibe, a black centre table matches the appearance and balances the elements with a much modern feel.

2. Tall potted plants balcony for nature’s hints

Soha’s residence has a great collection of aesthetic couches and lounges. This is her yet another much-loved corner which is brimmed with multiple tall-potted plants and snuggled with a woven subtle toned cotton chair. With big ceiling-length windows and heavy deep red curtains, this nook depicts both classic and royal accents that are bringing a trace of a stylishly young and tasteful aura.

3. Wooden tinges embraced vast book den

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu speak out about their love for books with their intricately designed expansive library. They both lounge around in this area of their abode a lot and therefore, they fuse it with elegant elements like earthy wooden hints and soft couches. With multiple rows of books accompanied by affirmative accessories like the statues of Buddha, their reading spot will take your breath away.

4. An eclectic living room

A graffiti-inspired wall that features an artistic work in red and black is one of the most outstanding things that is accompanying the living room with a jolt of brightness. Moreover, to match the vividness, Soha’s comfortable and spacious living room is brimmed with multiple beige couches. The brick-styled brown wall along with floor-to-ceiling glasswork is completing the whole look with both classics yet pop vibes.

Pick out the details from the interiors of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s elegant yet graceful apartment and introduce it to your abode to add the flair of interesting contrast.

