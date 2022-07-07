Exquisite terrace decor ideas for a beautiful chillout space

A well-organised terrace that has calm surroundings is a bliss amid the chaos and hustle of everyday life. Is there any better way than sipping a cuppa of tea or coffee on your terrace to revive yourself after a long hectic day? Sprucing up this outdoor zone of your abode with nature-inspired elements, beautiful fancy lights and comfy lounges will make your everyday chill-out space more enhancing, comfortable and stimulating. For a beautiful terrace, you have to pick a theme, be careful about the little detailing and choose the right lights and colours to make it your peaceful escape where you can chill out and brush up your senses. If you don’t know where to start, then here are some terrace décor ideas to prettify your terrace.

Set up a garden

Sprawling green grass, beautiful lush all-around enclosed with dainty blooms- a terrace garden brings calm and peace while adding up to the appearance of your terrace. Setting up a Zen garden will save you from the chaos of moisture management. A Zen garden is also known as a rock garden as it contains a great balance of gravel, boulders and rocks with shrubs, plants and grass. You can choose a part of your terrace and throw in beautiful rocks or pebbles to create a beautiful effect.

Beautiful lighting to create a surreal surrounding

Big lighting pieces on a terrace not only add up to the entire beauty but will also create a relaxed ambience while mesmerizing your eyes. If you don’t want to invest in giant lightning then garden lanterns, shiny disco balls, and twinkling fairy lights can act as a perfect substitute to curate a dreamlike atmosphere during the evening.

A water body for an ethereal charm

White pebbles or natural earthy rocks look beautiful when it is accompanied by a beautiful water body. The hints of rocks and plants when blended with water will capture the ethereal charm and looks absolutely stunning. Moreover, a running water element is touted to bring calm to the space while satiating your nerves and stress. Small portable water fountains will be a significant addition to your rock garden.

Opt for a restful lounge

A chillout terrace is incomplete without a beautiful and comfortable lounge setup. Strong and relaxed wicker furniture is a perfect choice for an open terrace. You can go for a coffee table and throw in some cushions and mattresses to make the space cosy.

Make sure to incorporate natural elements in your terrace garden to bring out the calming and soothing surroundings. Neutral accents of stones like grey and white carry an earthier vibe as compared to others.

