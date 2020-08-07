From Fairy Lights to Colourful Square Prints: 6 Picture display ideas to make your home look snazzy

Want to display photos like a pro? Check out 6 ideas for displaying pictures the right way.

One of the easiest and quickest way to upgrade your home décor is a photo grid. After all, personal touches are what makes a house a home, and what’s better than displaying family photos and artworks you love. But incorporating them can be a bit challenging as there are endless ways to arrange pictures on an empty wall. You have to consider colour schemes, art pieces, and the overall atmosphere of the room.

Whether you’re looking for ideas to hang your wedding photos, a small photo in the living room or a big gallery wall of artwork, we have compiled a guide to help you tell your story through these photos. Keep reading to find inspiring ideas to design and display your favourite art pieces and pictures.

6 creative and affordable ways to display photos and artwork.

1- Firstly, balance is everything when displaying pictures. Regardless of which pattern you choose; you should always try to achieve a balance. One way to do is to hang the larger frames to the left, and the lighter, smaller pieces to the right to get a perfect result.

2- Pick a theme you like and build your photo grid around that idea. For instance, if you want to create a mosaic photo wall, then you can stick colourful square prints to a coloured paper. You can go for a monochromatic look, choose whatever suits your taste.

3- If you want to bring a warm effect to your room, then you can go for fairy lights photo wall. They look pretty without burning a hole in your pocket and you get a dazzling picture wall ready in no time.

4- You can put together different pictures like puzzle pieces to create a specific shape like a photo collage. Think heart shape, a hexagon - anything you like.

5- You can display pictures in a surprising place you might not have considered at first. It could be behind the head of a bed or staircase or end of the hallway.

6- If you want to go the minimalist way, then you don’t need a lot of photos. Pick 2 or 3 favourite portraits and hang them on the wall. You can go for framed photos, or you can choose canvas prints for a different style.

