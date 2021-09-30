Fancy and affordable indoor lighting solutions

Good lighting and décor can instantly elevate the vibe and wellness of any space, be it a bedroom, living room, office or a corner at your local café. It is thereby essential to be mindful when selecting the perfect piece while keeping in mind your wants and needs aligning with your room. Here’s hoping this following list will aid you in selecting the perfect piece and that too, in an affordable bracket so it’s a win-win throughout!

1. Blue Pendant Light

This aluminium ceiling lamp in blue laser cut hexagon, brings a modern atmosphere to your place. The height of the pendant is independently adjustable, you can adjust and trim as needed to meet your desire. This statement piece will Illuminate your dining room or living room with the graduated balloon shaped lights suspended from a round plate on black-finished cords. Go get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 599

2. Antique Wall Lamp

Increase the sophistication levels of your home with this antique themed wall lamp, which has been designed with the ‘old-world charm’ theme to give a unique touch to your interiors. This product adds a surreal look to your decor and would be a perfect fit if you’re looking for something beautiful and elegant for your home entrances, hallways, porch, balcony, living or bed room.

PRICE: ₹ 472

3. Black Pendant Light

Illuminate your dining room or living room with this striking cluster pendant which features a graduated diamond shaped light suspended from a round plate on black-finished rods. If you run a cafe or boutique, this light would complement the interiors of your premises very well owing to its casual but striking design.

PRICE: ₹ 379

4. LED Round Ceiling Lamp

This spherical lamp is perfect for home decoration, gifting for wedding, anniversary, housewarming, Mother’s Day, Diwali, etc. This spherical glass ceiling lamp is made with hand cut pieces of high-quality glass beads. This lamp will complement any ceiling or rooftop and bring a splash of beautiful colors by casting a beautiful pattern over its surroundings as the warm light filters through.

PRICE: ₹ 835

5. Wooden LED Hanging Light

This is a ceiling rectangular pendant lamp and this light fixture provides a very classy and antique industrial look. The contemporary aesthetic makes it apt for commercial spaces along with homes and libraries. Go get your hands on this piece now before it sells out!

PRICE: ₹ 699

6. Natural Teak Floor Lamp

This teak tripod floor lamp is a perfect blend of rustic, traditional, and artistic flair which can easily fit with a wide range of interiors from modern, mid-century, contemporary architecture to vintage, urban and retro style. It would instantly upgrade the look and feel of any room design with modern and traditional fusion style.

PRICE: ₹ 1250

