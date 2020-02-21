Feng Shui: HERE's how you can strengthen your love life with Feng Shui

When you cannot find peace and happiness in your relationship, there must be some bad energy affecting your bonding. Check out how you can ward off bad effect using Feng Shui remedies.

A strong and healthy relationship needs a lot of positive energy and harmony. If you two are surrounded by a lot of improper objects and clutter, then it will affect your relationship with bad energy. So, it's always necessary to have a balance and harmony in your love and marriage life to strengthen the bonding. So, here we provide some Feng Shui remedies to strengthen your love life. Check them out.



An unbalanced relationship

According to Feng Shui, the southwest area of our home is associated with love, relationship and marriage. So, you have to use Feng Shui curing symbols in this area to bring positivity in your love life. South area represents the earth element, so you should use something that symbolises the earth element. But if the south-west area is occupied by the bathroom, closet, laundry room or garage, then this will affect your relationship.

Feng Shui remedy for unbalanced relationship

Place some Feng Shui earth and fire elements on the south-west area to bring harmony in your disturbed relationship. Using fire elements with the earth ones will strengthen the effects. But avoid using water, wood or metal Feng Shui elements. Decorate your house with objects that are in pair like two candlesticks or lamps. Remove all objects that you don't have any reason to keep in your room.

Bad energy in the bedroom

Good energy brings a positive vibe to bind your relationship with happiness and harmony. To avoid bad energy, watch out on the natural light, overflowing closets, improper bed placement, dirt, etc.

Feng Shui remedy for bad energy in the bedroom

Open windows and curtains for the bright light and air enter into your room. Keep the bedroom door closed while sleeping. Don't allow clutter under the bed, this can prevent good energy from flowing freely. Place nightstands on each side of the bed to create balance in your love life.

