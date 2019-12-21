Feng Shui: How to do up your room to maximise calmness and get the best sleep 

The ancient Chinese concept is all about positive flow and energy. Check out how you can make the most of it.

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese concept which involves the flow of positive energy also known as qi. The concept involves how objects relate to space and according to the principles of this concept, the way in which one decorates their home matters. Feng Shui is also known to impact the state of well-being.

It only makes sense that the process begins in your bedroom where you ideally take rest and are at the most peaceful state.

And the best part - making changes according to Feng Shui is extremely easy.

Here are some ways you can do it at home.

Keep your bed away from the door

Your bed should be adequately distanced from your bedroom door according to the concept. It should not be placed just beside the door and should have a clear view of anybody entering the room. The bed should also have a well-made headboard that makes it feel supportive while you sleep.

Pick the right colours

Ensure you pick out the right colours that are not just soothing but also make the room attractive. It is of course easiest to play with neutrals and less saturated colours. If you have trouble sleeping, picking lighter shades is a good idea as it is more calming. Bright colours bring in a lot of energy into the place.

Ensure things are symmetrical

Ensure things harmonise with each other. If you want to keep a nightstand, ensure that there is one on either side of the bed. It brings about a sense of balance to the space.

Don't bring work in

Materials related to work should always be kept outside the room as this allows the mind to turn off effectively when you want to switch off and rest.

Clear up the clutter

Clutter anywhere in your home can cause extreme stress. It blocks out positive energy and can hinder everyday life. Clearing clutter will not just ensure you get a good night's rest but also sets the mood right.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More