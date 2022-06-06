Feng Shui: An insight into building great energy in your house

Happy and positive surroundings not only keep you all boosted but also cultivate high energy, productivity and joyous vibes. If you want to eliminate those drained and constant feelings of melancholy, then you should start first cleaning the ambience you live in. Enter, Feng Shui! An ancient Chinese practice Feng Shui relies on spatial laws that can do more than just enhancing the overall appearance of your home: Feng means wind and Shui means water and when you arrange objects in your environment as per their flow of natural vitality, it will positively affect your vibes while bringing in balance, the flow of affirmative energy and efficiency. Feng shui works on balancing the five basic elements of energy including wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

Here’s an insight into building great energy in your house

1. Remove sharp corners

Being an amalgamation of both art and science, Feng shui spatial laws says that it is extremely vital to remove sharp corners from your space since aggressive energy is known as Sha chi keeps attacking you and can affect your mood while negatively impacting your surroundings. If you can’t eliminate all the edged furniture, ensure that you don’t sit at a place where the sharp angle is pointing at you. Round tables, vases, and chairs are great to bring positive energy to your abode.

2. The Bagua Map

The literal derivation of the term Bagua is “eight areas.” The Bagua map is basically a map of energies that is based on the main principles of Feng Shui. The map helps curate or evaluate the flow of energy in your environment in a very systematic manner. For this, you have to divide your room into nine areas. Each part of the grid is dedicated to certain life themes like career, health, family, love, creativity and theory as well as elements like shapes and colours and then this floor plan is used as a guide for setting up your space so that it can cultivate high amounts of positive energy.

3. Colours

The Bagua map assists in determining which colours will blend well in which space to harness the good and happy vibes. Say, the segment of "Wealth and Abundance” (area of your home office should be painted with colours like purple, greens, and some blues, as these hues are quite calm and are conventionally associated with the oomph of affluence.

4. The commanding position

The commanding position assists you in deciding at what place you need to arrange your furniture, bed or chair in the room so that the negative energy won’t affect you. You need to reposition your desk in a way where you face the door and your back is against the wall. Placing your back towards the door can weaken your energy levels so you have to organise your position.

5. Mirrors

In the Feng Shui technique, mirror is referred to as “aspirin”. Adding small objects like mirrors can augment the flow of positivity in your space and this process is also known as the “method of minor additions.” Mirror is the symbolism of water, which is shapeless and can adjust as per your environment. If you are placing furniture with your back facing the door, then you can hang a mirror in front of you so that you can view what’s behind your back. This strategic placing of mirrors is witnessed to develop your vision and make you more aware of your surroundings.

