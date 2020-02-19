Feng Shui: THESE are the 7 common decorating mistakes you should avoid

Planning to decorate your room according to Feng Shui. Check out the common Feng Shui mistakes to avoid in order to get a positive result.

Are you planning to refurbish your house according to Feng Shui? It can provide you with positive energy that leads to wisdom, happiness and positivity. But it may have negative effects if not followed properly. So, you should be careful about Feng Shui rules before decorating your home. You can also use a Bagua map to decide the right place for putting objects. Bagua is a map in Feng Shui to decide the direction for placing objects. So, check out the 7 common Feng Shui mistakes that you should avoid while decorating your room.

Dying flowers and plants

Keeping dying, dried or sick flowers or plants is not considered as a good sign according to Feng Shui rules. Fresh flowers and plants give positive vibes while the dying or dried flowers hamper our energy. And if there is a sick plant in your house try to heal it as soon as possible because sick plants indicate ill health.

No sharp or pointed plants

According to Feng Shui, sharp or pointed and thorny plants are not suitable to have at home, like cactus. These shapes create sharp energy in our life that's why we should avoid them. Rather we should always opt for plants with soft and rounded leaves.

Broken mirror

Broken mirrors are considered as a sign of bad omen. A flat and clear mirror can give clear views and reflect the inner teachings of the observer. A broken mirror can also cause accidents. Hence, they should be removed from the house.

Bagua Mirror

Bagua mirrors are round in shape with an octagon frame and painted symbols. They are used to deflect undesired energies. Often people place it anywhere for the sake of home decoration. But keeping it in the wrong direction may be harmful for you. Hence, always place it in the correct direction.

Under bed storage

Under-bed storage includes storage boxes, loose storage, beds with built-in storage, etc. You spend the entire night on the bed and these objects tend to affect your life according to Feng Shui. They may represent subconscious blocks in many aspects of your life and affect your sleep as well. If possible, keep it empty.

Blocked Doors

Don't keep anything behind the doors. It blocks positive energy.

