Feng Shui: THESE myths can cause more harm than good

Feng Shui is more popular than ever. But with its surge in popularity has given rise to several myths that can be harmful. Today, we debunk 5 of the most common myth associated with the practice. Read on to know more.

Feng Shui is a Chinese traditional practice of using energy, known as qi, to bring prosperity in a person’s life. It uses different objects to bring positivity into an individual’s house. It is about looking at your living space and striking a balance with nature. The words “Feng” and “Shui” means “wind” and “water” respectively. The concept of feng shui originated from an ancient poem that explains how humanity is connected to the environment around it.

As easy as it might sound to incorporate feng shui in your house, it’s not. If you’re not a professional in this realm, then it can be quite difficult to figure out what the rules of feng shui are. When it’s done right, this philosophy can transform your life for the better but if not then it can cause more harm than good. Which is why we are sharing with you some myths associated with feng shui everyone should know.

Myths about Feng Shui you should stop believing:

Myth 1: Paint your front door red

Red is considered an auspicious colour in feng shui, but it means different things for different people. Where and how to incorporate a colour in your house depends on an individual situation and energy of the place.

Myth 2: Feng shui is all about decluttering

Cleaning your house and getting rid of the junk can improve productivity in your house and motivate you to do better. However, this has nothing to do with the traditional practice of feng shui.

Myth 3: Lucky bamboo for good feng shui

Lucky bamboo, just like other living green plants, brings with it elements such as flexibility, kindness and growth – nothing exclusive about it. Mindfulness and intention are important for good feng shui, which can only be attained with the proper knowledge of this philosophy.

Myth 4: Plants and flowers are not good for the bedroom

There are different views on this one. Some believe that plants and flowers are too energizing for the bedroom and can disturb your sleep. Others believe that it can bring positivity into the bedroom and helps with growth and healing. What you can do is if you have trouble sleeping with the plant in the room, try removing it and notice the difference. That’s the best way to test if it works for you or not.

Myth 5: Re-arranging furniture is all you need to do for good feng shui

Rearranging the furniture is a part of feng shui, but it is not the only thing required to bring prosperity and positivity into your house. Feng shui is about the flow of energy around a place. So, connecting and being mindful of your environment is more important than positioning the furniture.

