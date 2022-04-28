Feng Shui tips to improve productivity in your workspace

The ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui is making its space in-home or workspace for a long time now. This age-old practice offers a lot more than just pinpointing the decorative elements in a frame. Being an amalgamation of both art and science, Feng shui relies on spatial laws that are prominent to cultivate high energy and productivity in a space while enhancing its overall appearance. While some people are utilising this technique in their abode to make it more heavenly, some are integrating this into their workspace to create a more vibrant and positive environment. Feng means wind and Shui means water and when you arrange objects in your environment as per their flow of natural vitality, it will positively affect your vibes while bringing in balance, focus and efficiency. No matter, wherever you work, just arrange your décor elements with these simple 4 tips and notice the flow of oomph in your surroundings.

Here are some Feng Shui tips to enhance productivity in your workspace

Cut out the clutter

Cutting the clutter nearby you or on your desk is the initial step that the theory of Feng Shui abides by! Mess is the very first factor that can obstruct your energy and can hamper your productivity. Clutter is not considered good for the workspace. When you are surrounded by piles of mess, you will feel tired and demotivated which will ultimately take a toll on your output. Whenever you enter your workspace, always start by deleting or thrashing all the unnecessary elements; follow the same at the end of the day as well. This not only amplifies your physical space but also frees up mental space by eliminating any unnecessary stress.

The plant and water fix

Both plants and water are naturally soothing to your eyes and are prominent to calm the mind while curating a stress-free environment and positive energy. That’s the reason people are incorporating more and more of these natural greens into their spaces. If you don’t sit near a window then placing lush greenery around your desk becomes even more vital. Invest in a plant that can easily sit in your space without overwhelming it. You can also place a decorative table artefact that has some sort of fountain with moving water to make your mind calm and energetic.

The powerful desk position

You need to reposition your desk in a way where you face the door and your back is against the wall. While this is the very basic rule, you can go ahead to find your own commanding position. Placing your back towards the door can weaken your energy levels so you have to organise your position. Sha chi is the aggressive energy that can attack you: ensure that you don’t sit at a place where the sharp angle is pointing at you.

Surround yourself with things that make you happy

Feng shui focuses on cultivating positive energy in a space and you will feel all happy and positive when you surround yourself with the things you love. Go selective and bring the minimal items to your workspace. Place happy pictures, posters, inspirational quotes or stationery that is gifted to you by your loved one will work perfectly to motivate you. This way your workspace readily gives you a purpose or enthuse to keep going happily without any stress.

