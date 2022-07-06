6 Best fire pits for a cozy evening

What are the best memories you have with your family and friends? We bet one of them will be you and your dear ones gathered around the fire pit and enjoying the time together and making memories. A fire pit helps to warm up the space and creates a comfortable environment for you to enjoy the outdoors. It helps you battle those breezy, chilly winds at night and makes the place cozier. Many of the fire pits can be used for cooking food and thus help you enjoy hot, grilled delicacies. Whether you want a fire pit which produces less smoke or one to adorn your backyard, ahead we list down the best fire pits that you can invest in.

Here are the 6 best fire pits.

1. Best Choice Products 28in Gas Fire Pit Table

Enjoy your time outdoors by putting up this fire pit in your outdoor area that will keep you warm by radiating for hours. This weather-resistant fire pit is made of a sturdy steel frame and has a durable fabric cover.

Price: $199.99

2. BALI OUTDOORS Wood Burning Fire Pit

This fire pit comes with a grill that can not just swivel around 360 degrees but even allows height adjustment to give you all the convenience you require. It comes with a sturdy triangular rack that ensures good ventilation and ample space for burning a fire.

Price:$159.81

3.Neakomuki Fire Pit BBQ Grill

The portable fire pit has a simple and beautiful design. It includes a spark screen which prevents the spark from flying around for enhanced safety. The small size fire pit can be used to savor barbecues and even warm up the outside space. From bonfire parties to camping, enjoy your time outdoors with this fire pit.

Price: $33.99

4. Best Choice Products Hex-Shaped 24in Steel Fire Pit

Amp up your outdoor decor with this rustic-style, hexagonal-shaped fire pit. It has a stunning bronze finish and also features a tight steel mesh with a decorative lattice. This can be placed in the backyard, patio, poolside and porch. It has a heat-resistant finish and comes with a mesh lid that allows airflow while containing ashes.

Price:$89.99

5. TIKI Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit

Want a better fire with less smoke and less ash? Then this fire pit will be an ideal fit for you. And for those of you who find cleaning the fire pit a troublesome task, let us tell you this one will make things a lot easier as it comes with an additional ashtray for mess-free cleaning. It has a durable, waterproof powder coating on the exteriors and is constructed with 16-gauge stainless steel. In addition to that, it comes with a wood pack and cloth cover too. This fire pit ignites quickly and can last for around 30 minutes.

Price:$395

6. Fire Pit Set, Wood Burning Pit - Includes Screen

The striking blend of contemporary design and traditional sensibilities like the cross-weave accent makes this outdoor fire pit look aesthetically pleasing. Besides that, it is very easy to set up and requires low maintenance. This fire pit is lightweight, weatherproof and rust-resistant.

Price: $119.91

Enjoy a hearty meal with friends and family or spend time stargazing in the cool evening around a fire pit.

