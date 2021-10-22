Flexible dusters to clean like Monica Geller this Diwali

Diwali is just weeks away and you need to kickstart with the house cleaning sessions at the earliest. Let your gloomy home shine like a sparkle with the perfect choice of house cleaning tools. To make house cleaning a fuss-free job, we bring to you some flexible dusters so that you can wipe off all the dirt and dust in one go. Go and clean it like MONICA this Diwali.

1. Microfiber Cleaning Duster

Clean every inaccessible corner of your house with this Foldable Microfiber Cleaning Duster. It has a wide range of use and is suitable for all types of house cleaning. The extendable handle makes the duster easy to use and wash. The Duster is made of microfiber material that is washable and soft on hands.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 349

Buy Now

2. Dry Cotton Cleaning Cloth

Cleaning clothes are necessary to wipe off delicate items that are trodden in dirt and dust. These cotton cleaning cloths are used as handy dusters or mops. When soaked in water it cleans all the sticky debris and dust in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 241

Buy Now

3. Flannel Cloths with Handle

These dusters with handles are extremely useful to dust off every naked home decor especially furniture and vehicles. It has a foam head below the attached dusters to prevent markings on surfaces.

Price: Rs. 340

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

4. Foldable Microfiber Cleaning Duster

Extendable, flexible and foldable dusters are a saviour to reach every dusty nook and corner of the house. This foldable duster is meant for quick and easy cleaning. The stainless steel rod has a long life and helps to clean effectively. The telescopic duster has an electrostatic absorption ability to sweep dust without raising it in air. This multi purpose cleaning tool comes with complimentary cleaning gloves.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 769

Buy Now

5. Microfibre Triangular Cleaning Duster

The shape and features of this triangular cleaning duster can help you to clean your floor without getting dropped. The mop pad has an instant water absorption technology that is attached to a long rod for easy cleaning.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 399

Buy Now

Bid adieu to dust allergy with the purchase of these cleaning dusters. If you want to kickstart your Diwali cleaning sessions and end it soon, you shouldn’t resist buying these. Go clean it like the pro, Monica!

Also Read: Must have Karwa Chauth essentials for gleaming the night to perfection