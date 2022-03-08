Floor carpet for home to complete your interior decor

Floor carpet for home is the most decorative element that completes the interior decor. To make your home more lively and colourful, you should unroll one of THESE floor mats. You can use it as a bedroom carpet as well as living room rugs for hooking your guests immediately. There are a wide range of carpets available to revamp your interior decor and spice it up with modernity.

1. TAHNOOR CARPET Microfiber Hand Woven Shaggy Carpet

This shaggy carpet is made from high quality super soft microfiber and cotton yarn. It is an anti-skid carpet with 2 inch pile height. It is a plush carpet rug that adds a pop of luxury to any space. If you are planning to modernise your home then don't miss this shaggy carpet.

Price: Rs. 15,541

Deal: Rs. 3799

2. SANA Handloom Modern Polyester Anti Slip Round Rug

This round rug is one of the most alluring round rugs meant for the living room. It has a versatile design and style that allows endless decorating options. It is power-loomed with soft, thick, polypropylene fibers to ensure a durable and virtually non-shedding rug.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 199

3. Naze Modern Polyester Anti Slip Shaggy Fluffy Fur Rug

This fluffy fur rug provides luxurious sink-in comfort. It is a soft carpet that can be used as a great interior decorative element to modernise your home. Carpets protect your feet and floor from scratches. It is a perfect fit for your living room, dining room as well as hallway.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 699

4. Status Interieur Printed Vintage Persian Home Floor Decor Carpet

This floor carpet for home is a must have. It serves you with multipurpose features. It can protect your feet from cold floors and can be used as a runner carpet for the bedroom, floor mat for any nook or a runner rug. The Runner adopts selected fiber and the latest stitching technology. This floor carpet has an attractive print that livens up your standard of living.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 799

5. Zia carpets Modern Soft Shaggy Microfiber Fluffy Carpet

This room carpet has an exquisite color combination and a binding on edge. The canvas backing is made up of premium quality that holds the well versed weaved threads. This contemporary shag style works beautifully with any decor and thus has the power to complete your home’s interior decor story.

Price: Rs. 9999

Deal: Rs. 5391

6. ZIA CARPETS New Orleans shag Collection Non-Shedding Room Carpet

This rug is stain and fade resistant. It has a beautiful design that can spice up your aesthetic room decor in a jiffy. It is extremely soft on your feet and provides everything that you need in your floor carpet.

Price: Rs. 16,991

Deal: Rs. 8091

7. Vram Velvet Floral Carpet

This velvet floral carpet is the one of the most attractive floor carpets for home. It can be used as a picnic mat because the carpet is easy to carry and handle. You can roll and unroll this carpet with utmost ease whenever required. This carpet is easy to clean and store.

Price: Rs. 4998

8. Enyra Anti-Slip Polyester Traditional Design Jhelum Carpet Runner

This carpet runner is a durable, light weight and machine woven carpet. It has an ethnic and a classical design that can compliment any kind of wall decor. The rectangular shape of the carpet is perfect to place it in the hallway, bedside or in the kitchen.

Price: Rs. 1400

Deal: Rs. 699

Pick these floor mats or rugs that are exclusive prices and revamp your interior decor immediately. This decorative twist in any room of your house will uplight the dullness and welcome a drastic transformation. What are you waiting for? Grab the best floor carpet for home to complete your interior decor today itself.

