Follow THESE 9 tips to choose the perfect painting for your home as per Feng Shui

Do you want to adorn your home with new paintings according to Feng Shui? These are some ideas for you to spruce up your home décor. Check them out right below.

A painting or any kind of wall art always works great for our home décor. It can complement the entire decoration, wall colours, curtains and furniture. If you are using neutral colours, then paintings or other artwork can be opted in bright colours to use as accents in the home décor. So, gorgeous wall art is always high in demand to adorn our abode.

But what to do when you like to decorate your own space according to Feng Shui? Well, Feng Shui can also guide you to choose the right wall art to complement your home decoration. So, are you thinking to revamp the walls of your house with some new artwork? Then here are some tips for you to do that.

How to choose the right artwork for your abode according to Feng Shui norms?

1- According to Feng Shui, soothing and sensual artwork is ideal for bedroom and active and vibrant ones are for your living room or home office. For more, you can also consult Feng Shui Bagua map to place the paintings on the walls.

2- Northern walls of your rooms enhance career and success. So, hang a picture with water elements on that wall like oceans, fountains, waterfalls, fish etc.

3- West wall is for creativity. So, use pictures that represent avant-garde movements on it like cubism, abstract expressionism etc.

4- East wall represents health and life. You can use your family pictures on that wall. But never put the wall empty as then it will have a negative impact on your family.

5- Use pictures with motivational images or quotes for the wall that is facing your bed.

6- Never opt for any pictures that depict sadness, anxiety or hopelessness. Because they convey a negative vibe for your abode.

7- Avoid hanging pictures that show violence, war, blood for your bedroom. Because this is the prime place for your relaxation, so it should be soothing and calming.

8- The paintings should be well balanced with the home décor so that it can express the 5 elements of Feng Shui- water, metal, wood, fire, earth.

9- Paintings of a tree, wood, foreign landscape etc. are for the wood element. Lakes, rivers, waterfalls and other liquids represent the water element. Pictures of candles, fireplace or any other fiery things are for the fire element. Mountains, crystals etc. are for the earth. Car, coins, silver grooming sets etc. are to represent the element of metal.

