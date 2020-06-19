Follow THESE bedroom decor tips for sound sleep

Are you being unable to have sound and deep sleep at night? Your bedroom décor might be the reason for this. Why don’t you try decorating your bedroom in a way that will help you to sleep better? Check out the ideas right below.

Sleep problem is one of the most common issues nowadays amongst us. Stress and anxiety are major reasons for sleep disturbance. When we start to get sleep-deprived on a daily basis, then it affects our health. We cannot be energetic for our work, cannot concentrate on anything and we even may loss our appetite. But often people don’t understand that bedroom décor is also responsible for sound sleep. Colours, sound, bed, etc. are also associated with this problem.

So, to prevent this issue, you should decorate your bedroom in a way that will induce a deep sleep for you. Today, we have discussed how to decorate your bedroom for better sleep.

You can also follow these steps to revamp the room to have a good sleep. Check them out right below.

Bedroom décor ideas for better sleep:

1- A good mattress is key for deep sleep. So, buy a good mattress first for which you can also do some online research. If you are buying it from an offline store, then don’t forget to check its quality by lying on the bed.

2- According to research, darkness is one of the most important factors for deep sleep. So, prevent all kinds of lights from getting into the room. This also includes switching off your mobile, TV and computer. You can also opt for a vintage alarm clock instead of a digital one.

3- Air temperature also affects our sleep. So, try to set the correct temperature to sleep.

4- Bright and vibrant colours are great for the bedroom, but they often tend to affect our sleep. So, you should always paint your bedroom with a soothing shade like muted blue, green, pastels, etc. And if you want to use a bright colour, then use them on your pillows, artwork, etc.

5- Don’t keep any clutter in your bedroom as it is one of the leading factors for sleep deprivation. Always keep it clutter-free. Clutter causes anxiety in us which disturbs the sleep.

6- Soothing sounds help you to sleep faster and better. So, you can hang wind chimes to create a calming sound.

7- You can also bring aromatic candles into your bedroom to create calmness.

8- You can also buy an aromatic oil diffuser for the room. It soothes our mind and relaxes the nerves for better sleep. But if you have allergies then talk to your doctor before using them.

9- For bedsheets, always try to opt for cotton ones. These won’t make you feel uncomfortable which also causes sleep deprivation. Also Read| Bunk Beds Ideas: Unique loft bed ideas for kids and adults

