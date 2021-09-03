Follow these budget friendly tips to give a fresh vibe to your room

Most of us are stuck at home these days owing to the pandemic and are either working from home or attending online classes. It can get very easy for us at such times to get bored of our surroundings quicker than ever. At such times, a room makeover is what you need to get rid of the dullness and perk up as well as brighten your surroundings.

A room makeover doesn’t necessarily have to burn a hole in your pocket and can be done without much fuss and hassle. So give a fresh vibe to your surroundings and revamp your room by following these 4 budget-friendly tips.

Incorporate plants in your decor

Plants are a great way to refresh your surroundings and add a warm and comforting vibe to them. Incorporate plants in the areas that look dull and boring and be sure to water them enough and not keep them in a humid area with no sunlight.

Rearrange your furniture

Another great way to revamp your room without buying anything new is to rearrange your furniture. You can change the position of your bed or rearrange the seating area of your room which includes stuff like bean bags, chairs, and couches.

Change the curtains

Curtains play a huge role in deciding the vibe of your room. Ditch those plain curtains for a bright, floral pattern to instantly add colour to your room. You can also opt for sheer curtains instead of blackout ones to get some much-needed natural light to your room.

Also Read: Keeping up with Gen Z: 3 Home decor trends that every Gen Z swears by