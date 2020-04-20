Follow THESE tips and ideas to make a tiny and adorable Teacup garden

Home Decor Tips: Want to have your own Teacup garden? Follow these tips and ideas and create one.

If you are missing greenery around you and your room or office area hardly has space for huge potted plants, then you can go for miniature teacup gardens. As the name suggests, you have to plant a sapling in any teacup. It can be any vintage one from your grandmas's collection or modern and happening one. Building a teacup garden is a fun project not only for kids but also for adults. In this way, you can express your creativity and also enhance your home/office decor. You can keep this cute decoration anywhere around a window or on your desk. Another best part is that it costs you almost nothing and decorative stuff you can get from craft stores or you can use existing holiday decorations. If you know someone who is a plant lover, then you can gift a DIY teacup garden to them as well.

For a basic teacup garden, you will need a mug, potting soil, small rocks, moss sheet, a plant, and decorative accessories as per your choice and theme. Don't forget to water the garden with a spray bottle 2-3 times a week depending on the soil. Today we are sharing some tips and ideas that will help you to create your own teacup garden. Check out some ideas and list of teacup gardens for your inspiration right below.

1. Find a teacup

You can either use one from your existing collection or buy a new modern looking or antique-looking cup. Try and go for the daintiest and old-fashioned ones as they look for adorable. You will find traditional ones from your mother or grandma's collection. If you want a big garden with a lot of whimsical detailings then you can go for oversized mugs.

2. Prepare for foundation

For the foundation, you will require potting soil, river rock, sheet moss. These are not only necessary for the growth of garden but also for decoration.

3. Select your plant

You can use any bonsai, mini or succulent plant. Mini fittonia, ripple peperomia, and calandiva are some of the popular ones.

4. Decorative stuffs

As per your theme, you can add drama to your garden with several stuffs such as glittery decored, tiny toys and DIY stuff among others.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×