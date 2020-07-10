Follow THESE tips while choosing upholstery fabrics

Home Decor Tips: Follow these tips and rules before you consider or select furniture's upholstery fabric.

Are you revamping your home or decorating your new abode then I am assuming that you must be having a long decor todo list. And on the list, there will be an important thing: upholstered furniture. Of course, we don't keep changing furniture now and then and that's why investing in good furniture and fabric used for upholstery is paramount. So, while choosing upholstery don't just get fascinated by the colours as many factors need attention.

The first and foremost thing one should consider while buying fabric is durability. It depends on the furniture and on which room, for example, the needs will be changed if its for kids' room or if you have pets at home. So, the durability of the fabric cannot be ignored. Try to go for woven ones as they last longer than the printed ones. So, consider higher thread counts and tight weaves. For the unversed, thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric. And denser ones last longer.

Pet-friendly ones

If you have pets consider microfiber fabric or leather that can withstand extra wear and tear. Other pet-friendly fabrics are Denim, Canvas and Stain- and odour-resistant treated outdoor fabrics among others. Avoid delicate fabric such as silk or any fabric with lots of texture.

Style

Ensure that fabric complements well with both the piece of furniture and the interior decor of your house. It should be in sync with your style. Some fabrics appear casual while others are more formal. So, which fabric reflects your mood and decor? Also, consider the patterns on them. A large and bold one can work in a big room while muted and smaller ones are better for smaller spaces.

Colour

The colour of the fabric has a significant impact on your decor, especially if the furniture piece is large like a sofa which will dominate your main room. While selecting keep colour in mind as it will be with you for a long time. Ideally, avoid a very bold colour for a small room. Neutral hues are the best and safe approach. However, avoid very light hues if you have kids or pets. Trendy colours can get outdated soon, so think twice before you choose any. Also, keep in mind warm and cool tones as they can impact your mood.

Other things to consider:

Fade resistance: You have to consider this factor if the room gets plenty of sunlight or the piece of furniture will be close to a window.

Mildew resistance: If you live in a humid climate then go for mildew resistance ones.

Allergies: Go for microfiber and similar fabrics because it is lint-free and does not attract dust.

