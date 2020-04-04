From Friends to Downton Abbey: Check out 6 Home décor ideas from your favourite TV shows

Need some home décor inspiration? Here are the 6 TV shows that might help in the pursuit.

Have you ever had one of the moments when you are binge-watching your favourite show and suddenly you find yourself admiring the interiors? Home décor inspiration can come from the most unexpected places, tv shows being one of them. Sometimes you fall in love with the living room more than the character. And why not? It’s nice to get inspired by the things you like. No harm done, right?

From choosing the furniture to the window curtains, home décor can be a tough job. So, you take all the inspiration you get from around you. For those of who are looking for some inspiration in their favourite shows, trust us you’ll find plenty. Just remember that at the end of the day, your home should also be a reflection of your personality.

Without further ado, here are 6 TV shows to take home décor inspiration from.

Gossip Girl

From more liveable and accessible Humphrey’s residence to the high design elite homes of Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf, this show doesn’t fall short of giving home décor inspiration.

Friends

We don’t love Monica’s apartment because it is always squeaky clean. We love it for the iconic purple walls to the mismatched furniture and bright pillows in her living room. What a cute apartment!

Suits

Harvey Spector's apartment is the perfect inspiration for those looking for a stunning apartment with minimalistic décor. The upscale apartment in Suits is a perfect example of sophistication.

Sex and The City

Just like Carrie Bradshaw’s sense of fashion, her apartment was also a mixture of different styles. A perfect bachelorette pad with oh-so-wonderful closet. None can forget that!

New Girl

The rustic brown furniture, leather sofas and pom-pom edged pillows: What’s not to love in the loft where Jess and the boys live?

Downton Abbey

This stylish period drama has all the vintage chic and fashionable elements that give the perfect antique feels. If you want your apartment to look a little vintage, take some inspiration from this one.

ALSO READ: Home Décor: HERE's how you can give your home a cosy look

ALSO READ: Home Decor: 6 Simple ways to create an illusion of a brighter room

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More