Futon vs Sofa Bed: What is the difference between them?

A futon or a sofa bed is a great addition to your living room where you spend your leisure time. Both of these can make you feel relaxed. But, if you are thinking to buy any one of them for your living space, then first do some research about it. Futon and sofa bed are slightly different from each other and they have their own benefits as well. Read on to know them.

What’s the difference between a futon and a sofa bed?

Futon

Futon is basically a mattress that can be folded into couch-like furniture. They are available in different sizes and thickness. Futons are perfect for small spaces as they are easy to move and lightweight. You can easily turn it into a sleeping bed. They are even good for office spaces. Futons are also quite affordable. So, if you don’t have a large space and have to cut down on your budget, then futon is the best option for you. One of the biggest downsides of this bendable mattress is that it’s not that much comfortable like a couch in its sitting position. And it can also sink in a bit after sitting on it for a long time.

Sofa bed

Sofa bed, on the other hand, is a bed inside a sofa. Two or three mattresses are folded in it to give you a complete bed when you pull it out. The mattresses are generally thinner to get fixed in the frames of the sofa. And it’s more common than a futon and largely used in houses. Sofa beds are a great option to disguise the fact that you have a bed in the living room. And it has more space than futons; generally, 2-3 people can easily sleep on it. They are also available in different designs, patterns sizes and colours to suit your home decor. The downside of it is that sofa beds are extremely heavier than a normal couch, so you cannot move it to any other place like a futon.

