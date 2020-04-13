Gallery Wall: Follow THESE tips before you start hammering and put up the frames

Gallery Wall: Looking for some tips, hacks and ideas to get started with your own photo wall? Before you start hammering nails, read on this guide.

Want to bring some style and personality to a boring white wall or any space in your home or bedroom? Then creating gallery wall can be a good idea. Create a drama with the help of few frames and hang them in an eccentric way on one of the blank walls and soon your home decor will get elevated. If you are art-lover or love collecting artifacts around the globe, then you will enjoy the most making a gallery wall as you can display your collectibles here.

Don't try to create your gallery wall in a haste by downloading printables and ordering frames. Take your time and over period of time, create it with your collectibles. You can either have a theme or you can add anything random with an assembled-over-time look. One thing you should know that there are high chances of wall becoming visually uninspiring as a lot of things are being displayed so make sure to keep a balance with simple walls and frame matting. I assume you have your photos ready for wall, just read on to find out some tips and hacks.

1. A mix of lot of stuff as per your personality

Your photo wall should be fun and ideally should have some personal statement to it. For instance, your wall can have an eclectic mix of photographs, paintings, postcards, drawings, children’s artwork or souvenirs travels among others. If you want to have some cohesion then go for the same colored frames, some theme or same color scheme. However, you can go for different sizes and shapes of frames.

2. Map it out on floor

After collecting photos and frames from your travels and other collections. Start placing them on floor to understand the composition. Many of us make a mistake of thinking in our head and we start hammering the nails. First, get clarity over how you want the placements of big small and medium frames and then go ahead with nails on the wall.

3. Use a ruler

Your gallery wall may look off and bla if you have irregular spacing between the frames or pictures. So, ideally use a ruler and draw lines to get even spacing and make all of them arranged. 2-3 inches spacing between frames is good to go.

4. No-frames gallery wall

If you want to be more quirky then you can just go with photos and printables and stick them on the wall or some DIY hacks. Try to create balance but have an infusion of varied colors and patterns. You can stick them with double-sided tape or washi tapes.

5. Aside from photo frames

Who said gallery walls have to be about photos and photo frames. Be unconventional and build a gallery wall of mirrors, ceramics, 3D letters, paintings, postcards, texture-based items such as dream catcher or macrame based artworks among others. You can give a twist to the wall by arranging pics with fairy lights.

