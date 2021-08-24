Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Simple ways to decorate your altar for Ganpati puja at home!

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi is a much awaited event, especially in Northern India. According to the Lunar calendar, the 11-day long celebration starts off on the fourth day of the Bhadrapad month (hence called ‘Chaturthi’), which falls on September 10 this year! The festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati to Earth from the Kailash Parvat, and includes the installation or ‘sthapana’ of Ganpati idols on elaborate pandals and their immersion or ‘visarjan’ at the end of the tenth day. The entire process represents His holy birth cycle, worships Him as the ultimate ‘Vighnaharta’ and symbolises His stay and blessing our homes with prosperity each year.

For devotees, this festival is full of fun and fervour - right from cleaning our homes, to preparing the bhog and offerings of modaks and laddoos! Usually, we start planning a week in advance - our altar at home where the holy Ganpati sthapana would take place is of utmost importance! Ganpati is welcomed into our homes each year with utmost pomp and reverity, which is why we have come up with some ideas for you to decorate your altar in the best way possible and invoke his blessings of peace and prosperity!

Check out these products to make your space beautiful and ready for Ganesh puja -

1. Symbolic Ganesha figurines

Before you bring Him to your home on the Chaturthi, make sure you have all that it takes for Him to feel welcome! The symbolic idols Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are always the very first to worship and should be kept at a strategic place in your house to invite them in. The famous figurine of Ganesha sitting on a peepal leaf is always hung high up, usually at your front doors to ensure prosperity and good health.

2. Bright, warm and auspicious diyas

When welcoming and worshiping the Holy Vighnaharta, the process is going to be incomplete without brightening and lighting up every corner of our homes, and also lighting a diya in front of the idol. Diyas in Hinduism traditionally signify purity, goodness and the destruction of darkness and evil forces. Check out these beautiful and unique ways to light up many diyas at home this Ganesh Chaturthi!

3. Decorative LED lights

During festivities, we light as many diyas as we can to invoke good vibes and auspicious blessings. However, in modern times, LED lighting can add that perfect extra sparkle to your homes and truly enhance the festive feelings! Decorate your altar and the rest of your house, such as windows, door frames and backyards with safe LED lighting such as these -

4. Floral essentials

No Ganpati puja is complete without ritualistic floral elements adorning your home and the altar for Ganesh sthapana! Not only do the floral decorations beautify, but they also symbolise purity and devotion towards the Nature that God has gifted us. While real flowers are a must when offering to the idols, you can totally get your creative juices flowing while decorating the altar!

