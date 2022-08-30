Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 4 Tips to jazz your home mandir to make it look festive and vibrant

During the festivities, our home too requires a brush-up of cleanliness and fresh décor to bring that rush of happiness to our abode. Ganesh Chaturthi is one such festival which people celebrate by cleaning their homes to welcome Bappa. If you want to keep your home, especially mandir festival ready, then you don’t have to invest too much. We understand that it is not possible to deck your home with new interiors every time a festival comes, and therefore we bring you some fuss-free updates to jazz your home mandir in festive and vibrant ways for a small and intimate at-home Ganesh Chaturthi. Read on to know more:

1. Add glasses

Glasses can give your mandir a very chic and sophisticated vibe. Do incorporate varied sizes of mirrors on the bare walls of the mandir, twisting it a bit by shuffling some petite Lord Ganesha’s murti and frames. You can also complement it with strings of florals for added prettiness.

2. Add the floral touch to the sides

Festivals and flowers go hand-in-hand. Flowers represent liveliness and generosity and therefore no festival in India is completed without some floral touches. Sprucing your mandir with a combination of white and marigold flowers is one of the best yet simple ways to give it that much-needed fresh touch for the Ganesh Chaturthi. You can add bold, Indian prints rugs or floor mattresses right in front of your mandir to enchant the overall décor.

3. Dupatta drapes

Want to get that instagrammable mandir décor? Well, all you have to do is just collect some different types of vibrant-hued dupattas and tie them as the drapes on all sides of your mandir and a super simple yet trendy mandap to place Lord Ganesha is ready. Complement this element with ornamental décor items for an enhanced appearance.

4. Sparkling lights on the back

A backdrop that is affixed with some fairy light string fixtures can create a jaw-dropping effect in your mandir. Just simply hang them in layers or affix them on the wall and lit up the whole pandal set-up in the simplest way. Do place some green foliage especially banana leaves on the sides of the mandap to accentuate the overall appearance.

Make your mandir Bappa ready by swearing by the aforementioned tips. Play up with the elements and go outside the box for the best of the interior!

