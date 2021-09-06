Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 5 Different idols of the Lord you need to get your home festive ready

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and much-awaited celebrations of the year. The 10-day festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and how he happily sacrificed his human head and got the Elephant-head that Lord Shiva offered him with. The interesting story is told in many different ways but the whole essence of it remains the same. Rebirth, affection and the beginning of greater goodness in life are what Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises. Apart from the 6 feet, grand and huge idols that your apartment and different associations and clubs bring forth in regards to the festival, tiny and cute Ganesh idols can be a great addition to your home decor or for gifting guests who visit your home and also to brighten up your pooja room.

Handcrafted Polyresin Ganesha Idol

Depending on the posture of the idol, the meaning and purpose of it change. The relaxed and sleeping posture of Lord Ganesha is usually not used for worship but just as a form of art that can be a part of your home decor items.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 699

Standing Ganesha Idol

The standing posture of Ganesha is said to bring luck and fortune to your home and can be placed on your work desk, car or in the pooja room.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 345

Water Soluble Clay Idol

You can choose to make your celebration eco-friendly by opting for clay idols that’ll dissolve in the water without disturbing marine life. This beautiful sitting Ganesha is one of the most common idols that’s used for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 719

Swinging Idol

This idol where he keeps one leg on the ground is the position that’s believed where God is listening to all your wishes and prayers. The swinging design and antique finish give it a grand vibe and the idol is a perfect home decor item too.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 340

Glass Idol

The transparent glass finish Ganesha idol can be used as a paperweight, contemporary showpiece item and even as a gifting product. It’s artistically decorated to give the idol an optimistic and powerful spirit.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 329

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s make everything grand and exotic and celebrate the festival in full enthusiastic spirit!

