Gardening Ideas: 5 Tips to keep your air plants fresh, healthy and alive

Air plants are named so because they get all essential nutrients from the air. They are a great item for home décor as well. So, here are some tips on keeping them fresh and healthy for a long time.
Air plants are originally called Tillandsia, but they are given the nickname air plants because they get important nutrients from the air. These plants need low-maintenance and are a great addition to your abode for home décor. They make a great decorative item that brightens up the entire space of your room.

It’s also very healthy to keep these plants in your bedroom as they photosynthesis at night. So, you get fresh oxygen while sleeping. But often people fail to keep them alive even after taking care of them. So, here are some tips and tricks to keep air plants fresh and alive.

Tips to keep air plants alive properly:

Always dry

After watering them, don’t let your Tillandsia sit damp. Put them in a bright spot for at least 4 hours to soak the water properly and get dried. Dampness is the key reason for them to get damaged.

Indirect light

Put your air plants always in indirect light. Direct sunlight may work sometimes but not for the entire day.

They need food

Like us, plants also get hungry. So, feed them by mixing fertilizers into the water once in a month. But don’t overdo it as this may kill the plant.

Temperature is important

Air plants can survive well in a wide range of temperature. But remember one thing that the hotter and drier the air, the more frequently you will need to water them. So, maintain that cycle.

Watering in the morning

Do all the watering in the morning for the air plants. This should not be done in the evening or at night.

Credits :sunset, getty images

