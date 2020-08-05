  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Gardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rain

During the monsoon, plants also need some extra care. So, if you love gardening, then you should know how to take care of your indoor plants during this season.
12802 reads Mumbai
Gardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rainGardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rain

Monsoon is the best time for planting due to the low temperature and humidity. They provide potential growth to the roots. Your indoor plants can absorb the humidity in the air and get rid of the excess sunlight that they have in the summer season.

But you also need to take special care of your plants during this time of the year. From watering to putting fertilizers, there are several things to look out for. So, here are certain tips that will help you to save your indoor plants.

How to take care of your indoor plants in monsoon season?

1-Before watering them make sure to check their pots. During this time, they need a very little amount of water. Overwatering may damage the roots.

2-Never water plants after 3 PM.

3-Make sure the drainage system of the pots is right because there cannot be any stagnant water.

4-Plants are prone to worms during the monsoon season. So, don’t forget to check the plant beds regularly for any infections. However, earthworms are good for them as they dig holes in the soil which helps in nitrating.

5-Humidity level is high during monsoon, so make sure plants get proper ventilation and light.

6-If you need to add fertilizers to your plant, then do it between 7 and 11 am in the morning.

7-Apply pesticide and fungicide once in a week to avoid pests and diseases in your indoor plants because they tend to catch pest during monsoon easily.

8-You can use perforated sheets instead of plastic sheets to cover your plants if they are on the terrace or verandah. This will help to sprinkle water on them.

9-It’s always advisable to prune the plants before the monsoon.

10-Don’t forget to keep the saplings in a proper place to save them from the rain.

Also Read: Here's how you can decorate your outdoor space as per zodiac signs

Credits :floranceflora, spruce, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement