Gardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rain

Monsoon is the best time for planting due to the low temperature and humidity. They provide potential growth to the roots. Your indoor plants can absorb the humidity in the air and get rid of the excess sunlight that they have in the summer season.

But you also need to take special care of your plants during this time of the year. From watering to putting fertilizers, there are several things to look out for. So, here are certain tips that will help you to save your indoor plants.

How to take care of your indoor plants in monsoon season?

1-Before watering them make sure to check their pots. During this time, they need a very little amount of water. Overwatering may damage the roots.

2-Never water plants after 3 PM.

3-Make sure the drainage system of the pots is right because there cannot be any stagnant water.

4-Plants are prone to worms during the monsoon season. So, don’t forget to check the plant beds regularly for any infections. However, earthworms are good for them as they dig holes in the soil which helps in nitrating.