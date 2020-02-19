Gardening: THESE are the natural insecticides to keep your plants safe from bugs

Are you facing trouble due to bugs attacking your houseplants? Check out the natural insecticides to kill the bugs on your plants.

Bugs and insects can damage the root of the plants that can lead to decay. So, we have to keep our plants safe from these bugs. Generally, there are insecticides available in the market that can be applied to the plants to stay away from the insects. There are some natural insecticides that are easy to make and apply on the plants. Check them out.

Soapy Water

To get help the plants to get rid of aphids and spider mites, mix 5 tbsp of dish soap with 4 cups of water and store it in a bottle. Spray this mixture on the plant. This will dehydrate the aphids and spider mites.

Use Neem oil spray

Neem has antifungal properties which can prevent aphids, mites, scale, and other insects. So, this Indian age-old remedy is an effective one.

Pyrethrum spray

This natural insecticide is made with dried chrysanthemum flowers. Mix this powder with water and dish soap and spray this on the plant. This spray paralyzes all flying insects.

Beer

Beer can be used to kill snails and slugs to prevent them from damaging the roots and leaves. You can also use grape juice or orange rinds to prevent them.

Garlic

The strong smell of garlic can ward off bugs. Put a clove of garlic into the soil to get rid of the bugs.

Herbal water spray

Essential oils derived from sage, thyme, basil, rosemary, mint, rue and lavender effectively repel insects from plants. You can take crushed leaves of these plants and soak them in the water to use it on the plant. Otherwise, you can also buy these essential oils from the market and dilute them with water.

Alcohol spray

Take 1 or 2 cups of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol and mix it with water to create a solution. This solution will remove the insects from the plants.

Nicotine

Make a nicotine tea by soaking one cup of dried and crushed tobacco leaves in 1 litre of warm water and mix one-fourth tsp of dish soap. Strain for 30 minutes and then spray this on the leaves of the plants. This will prevent the plants from leaf-chewing insects.

