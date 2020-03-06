Gardening Tips: Here are the common plant diseases and tips to cure them

Plant diseases can cause severe damage. The diseases are caused by different conditions. So, you have to understand the disease and cure it accordingly. Check out the different plant diseases and tips to cure them below.

Plants need a lot of care and pamper for growth. But often, the plants get infected by various diseases which cause severe damage to the plants. They become lifeless, get spots on the leaves and petals, cannot have a proper growth, etc. The diseases are created from different conditions like bad temperature, improper soil, weeds, etc. Some of the common diseases of plants are Downey Mildew, Cylindrocladium, Angular Leaf Spot, Rhizoctonia, Spider Mites, Anthracnose, Mealeybugs. But there are several other diseases that can affect your plant. So, here we have given some knowledge about the plant diseases to do the treatment for them accordingly. Check them out below.

These are the plant diseases you should know about to do the treatment accordingly.



Bacterial Spot

Warm and wet environment causes this problem in plants. In this disease, plants have small, dark and raised spots. Remove it by applying a fungicide.

Bacterial Blight

This disease is caused by a cool and wet environment which gives the plant large and yellow spots on the leaves. The spots eventually turn in brown colour. In this situation, remove the infected plant and do give space between new plants.

Ralstonia Solanacearum

Also known as bacterial wilt, this disease is caused by contaminated soil or weeds. In this condition, the leaves of the plant become lifeless and gradually become yellow in colour. Remove the infected plant and replant a new one in pathogen-free potting soil.

Thielaviopsis

This is also known as black root rot when the plant gets prevented from having a growth. The root systems of the plant also become black. This is caused by damp soil with 55-65 degree Fahrenheit temperature. Apply a fungicide for the treatment of this disease.

Aphids

This is caused by warm temperature and high nitrogen level in the early stages of growth. This disease causes small green or yellow bugs to grow on the leaves and stems. Wipe the plant with soapy water or rubbing alcohol.

Cucumber Mosaic Virus

The aphid disease causes this virus where plants get yellow spots on them. Remove the infected plant and strictly control the aphids.

Botrytis

This is caused by a dying a wounded part of the plant, leaves or petals. Remove the infected portion of the plant with a fungicide for the treatment.

