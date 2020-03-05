Gardening Tips: Here’s the difference between trimming and pruning a plant

There are many things to take care of in order to have a beautiful garden. Two of them are trimming and pruning. Check out the difference between trimming and pruning.

When it comes to doing gardening, we have to invest a lot of time and effort to give our plants a potential growth. And the to-do list for having a beautiful garden consists of several things like trimming, pruning, watering properly, providing sunlight, composting, make them bugs free and others. Among all these duties, trimming and pruning are one of the most crucial things. For having healthy plants in your garden, one should be well aware of trimming and pruning. Practicing any one of them without knowing properly may be harmful for your plants. So, check out the difference between trimming and pruning right below to save the plants in your garden.

Trimming

Trimming is to shape a plant in a certain design. For example, topiary or the art of giving trees ornamental design is done by trimming. In this process, we trim the plants according to our requirement rather than according to the existed plant structure.

Pruning

It’s a selective process where we enhance the existed shape of the trees by pruning the branches, twigs, buds, roots, etc. We also prune the diseased or dead branches of plants to prevent it from getting spread.

Which one is better?

Trimming often results in awkward cuts in different places of the plants because it is done without maintaining its original shape. So, they take time to heal. But pruning is also not good for having topiary on the plants. Pruning is mostly done during the spring season to clean the plants.

