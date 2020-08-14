Gardening Tips: Here's how to keep your houseplants alive when you are away

When you are not at home for a long time, then you cannot leave your houseplants alone. They need water and the right balance of light and shade. So, you can follow these tips to keep your plants protected when you are not there.

When you are not at your home for a long time, then you need to make arrangements for your plants. You have to plan for them properly so that they remain fresh and healthy. Generally, there has to be someone who can take care of them and water them regularly. But you sometimes you might find it difficult to arrange someone who will do it.

In that case, you have to make arrangements on your own to protect your little plants. Hence, we have given certain tips that will help you to keep your plants safe when you are away. This will help you to keep your garden as it is without getting any plants damaged.

Tips to take care of your plants when you are away:

1.Leave your succulents alone in their place like Echeveria, jade plant, haworthia and snake plant. They can survive two weeks or even more without water, so you don’t need to worry about them. Just water them before you go and that would be enough.

2.If you have lot of plants in your home, then put them together in a small bathtub or a bucket and fill it with 1 to 2 inches of water. This method will work great if you are going for a week or ten days.

3.Plants prefer temperatures between 55 to 80 degrees F. So, if your indoor air is very dry, then put your plants in a tray of pebbles and fill it with water to increase the humidity level.

4.Keep all your outdoor plants together in a shade. Even the plants who need a lot of sunlight can survive in the shade for a week or so. This will also reduce transpiration and evaporation.

5.If you have a kiddie pool, then put all your outdoor plants in them together with 3 inches of water. Don’t forget to place the pool in the shade because, in this way, your plants will use less water.

6.You can simply bring your small outdoor plants inside the house. They may drop a few leaves to adjust with the low light ambience and they will be fine. Also Read: Gardening in Monsoon: 10 Tips to take care of your plants to save them from the rain

