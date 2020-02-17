Gardening Tips: Here's how you can keep your flowers healthy

Check out the gardening tips for taking care of your flowers to keep them healthy.

Flowers can boost the beauty of your home. They help to make your surroundings look colourful and brighter. But have you ever thought about how to keep them safe? Flowers can be killed easily if not taken proper care. Lack of water and sunlight, pests, etc, are the prime reasons due to which flowers die easily. So, you always have to look out for some extra care towards your flowers to help them to bloom. So, check out these gardening tips to keep your flowers in good condition.

Water the flowers

During summer season due to the extreme heat, flowers get dry easily which can prevent the growth as well. So, diligently water the plants once in a day during the summer season. And for the winter season, you can water them thrice in a week. But first, know your plant species properly and then water them accordingly. Never overwater them and use a container for the plant that has proper drainage process system in it.

Use the right fertilizers

Garden soils lose fertility easily due to inadequate nutrients in the plant. If you notice low soil fertility, then immediately put the right fertilizer to the flowers. Water-soluble or liquid fertilizers are the best ones for flowers. Follow the instructions properly given by the manufacturer.

Remove weeds from the flower garden

Weeds can bring pests, which are harmful to flowers. So, remove weeds from the garden regularly to save your beautiful flowers.

Mulching is good

Mulching is done to help the soil to lock the moisture in it. It is a process of covering the soil with natural or synthetic materials. It also protects the garden from weeds and controls soil temperature.

Sunlight is a must

Sunlight is the most essential thing for a plant to grow. So, make sure you can provide enough sunlight to your flowers and plants. Some flowers require several hours of sunlight each day, while others require a few hours. So, provide the sunlight according to your flowers' requirement.

Control pests

Pests can kill plants and flowers. So, you have to take proper care to prevent the pests from killing your flowers. Removing weeds is a common way of staying to keep the pests away. Bugs, mites, aphids, whiteflies and gnats are some of the pests that you should be aware of. Always clean up the plants and trim them regularly to keep the area clean and tidy.

