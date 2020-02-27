Gardening Tips: THESE are the common gardening mistakes you should avoid

Check out the common gardening mistakes that you should avoid in your garden.

There are numerous steps to have beautiful plants in your outdoor garden. The correct time for watering, slug removal is what will keep a plant healthy. But often, amateur gardeners make mistakes that kill the plants of their gardens. Also, some block sunlight and the views of the front garden of your house. So, here are the common gardening mistakes that you should avoid to have a perfect garden. Check them out below.



Bad method for watering

Most of the people water their plants at the wrong time of the day. If you water your plants during the heat, the moisture of the plant will get evaporated. And the droplets of the water work as a magnifying glass for the sun to damage the leaves. So, water your plants in the early morning or at night to lock the moisture of the leaves.

Planting a big tree in the garden

Avoid planting a big tree in the front portion of your garden. Conifers, oak tree, Norway maples are the trees that often block light from entering the house. Small plants are always the best option to opt for gardening. Japanese Maples, Kilmarnock Willow, Pencil Cherries are some of the best plants to give your garden a soothing look.

Digging wet soil

Digging the soil when it's wet, damages the structure of the soil. Wait, until the water is completely soaked in the soil and then mix the manure into it. You can also add sand to it.

Killing your house plants

Putting your plant for a long time in the water is one of the prime reasons to kill them. After watering them, once the water is soaked keep it in a dry place.

Improper weeding

Improper weeding is another big mistake for unsuccessful gardening. Many weeds such as Dandelions and thistles have a strong root structure under the soil. You must dig deep down the soil to take out the roots properly without damaging them.

Slug invasion

Start to remove slugs from your plants in early spring before the sun gets warmer. You can use copper tape, grit, eggshells, beer traps to remove the slugs from the plants before they start breeding.

Scalping the lawn

Don't cut your lawn too short. Keeping the grass a bit longer will keep the moisture intact. This will keep the plants healthy during dry weather.

