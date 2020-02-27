Gardening Tips: THESE are the tips for spring cleaning to give your plant a potential growth

Spring means you have to clean up all the fallen branches and old plants in your garden. But this cleaning process could be tricky. So, get some tips for a good spring cleaning process below.

Spring is the perfect season for trimming, cleaning and cutting old growths from the plants. It would be easier for the plant to get a new growth as well; otherwise, both may get tangled together. So, start from cleaning up the fallen branches and then move towards the plants to welcome a new growth for them. And spring-bloomed trees are good to have flowers during the summer. It's a sign of having flowers at the beginning of the year. So, check out the tips for having a proper spring cleaning for your garden to provide your plants with strong growth.

Trim the plants

Trees are always needed to be kept clean. So, trim them during the spring season. Plants like epimedium, hellebores, heuchera, bearded iris can retain their leaves throughout the winter. Spring is the time to trim the plants and keep them clean to welcome a new growth to the plant. And cut down the ornamental grasses as soon as they grow a few inches.

Choose the right time to prune trees and shrubs

Spring-bloomed trees and shrubs give their flower buds in summer. So, pruning plants in the spring season before they have bloomed means you are pruning for this year's flowers.

Don't forget weeding

Early spring is a perfect time for the weeding and damp soil makes it much easier to pull the weed of the saplings. But don't compost the weeds. What you have after the cleaning process may go to the compost pile. So, it's best to start a new pile in the spring season. But if you find any disease from disposal plants, then don't put it into the compost pile.



Fertilise

Always test the soil before planting a tree on it. If your soil is rich and healthy, then give it a bit of compost and a slow-release organic fertiliser. For using synthetic fertilisers, wait until your plant shows the signs of new growth.

