From Gauri Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebs who have the most stunning bathroom interiors

We all spend a lot of time in our bathrooms, so it's only natural that they should be very beautiful. Unique bathtubs, sleek vanity units, and modern toilet designs come in a variety of forms and sizes to accommodate both large and small areas and budgets. Aside from the necessities, bathrooms can be adorned with stylish dispensers and storage. Lighting is also an important factor to consider when planning a bathroom hideaway, as it has the ability to completely shift the vibe of a place. While we are usually amazed by the dazzling images of our attractive celebrities, it is a lot of pleasure to see the insides of their beautiful homes.

Here we bring you 4 contemporary designs from the luxurious homes of your favourite stars.

1. Gauri Khan

The bathroom of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri features sophisticated furnishings, including a state-of-the-art shower enclosed in a glass cubicle. It also has a ghost chair with zebra print. Their bathroom can be a fresh inspiration for your bathroom with your favourite colour schemes, decor, light fixtures, mirrors, tile and more.

2. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's rustic bathroom room complements the rest of her eco-friendly Mumbai home. The room features an aesthetically pleasing texture juxtaposition, with a grey stone countertop, matching walls, a wood-framed mirror, and a smooth glossy marble sink top. Potted plants and animal sculptures perch beneath the mirror as adornments. This area appears to be well ventilated.

3. Katrina Kaif

Aside from a fresh coat of paint or the addition of patterned wallpaper, you can easily use expressive artwork, brilliant storage solutions, and other trendy decorative accessories, such as rugs, to make your bathroom feel cosier and more design forward. Similarly, Katrina Kaif gets glammed up in her simple bathroom. The area is furnished with a washbasin cabinet, wall hooks, a glass shower enclosure, and wooden shelves giving it an elegant yet classy look. It is a total extension of her cozy house.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Any A-List interior designer would agree that wallpaper can completely transform a room, especially a bathroom. There's so much to admire about a bathroom with graphic wallpaper, from botanical-inspired prints to designs with a pineapple motif. Sonam Kapoor's quirky bathroom is a designer's dream. The interiors showcase gleaming mirrors against a deep blue floral wallpaper, which is well-matched by gold faucets and other metallic embellishments.

Prepare to experiment with these opulent fashions inspired by these bold Bollywood celebs in your own space.

