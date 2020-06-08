Gemini Home Decor Ideas: Here's how to decorate your abode based on your zodiac traits

Are you planning to decorate your abode based on your Gemini zodiac traits? Here are some ways and ideas to do it to show your personality perfectly through home décor.

Gemini people are playful, lighthearted and they are always energised. You don't take things seriously and always make fun of everything. So, make sure you reflect this fun attitude of yours through your home décor. This air sign is a maximalist, so they don’t hesitate to take any bold steps to adorn their abode. They like to play with funky colours and patterns to give a new look to their own space.

Representatives of this sign can naturally exhibit their personality and styles through the home décor. So, if you are Gemini and want to add something new to spruce up your home décor, then these are the steps to follow. Read on to know them.

Gemini home décor ideas:

Colours

The more offbeat colour it is, the more you will be attracted to it like hot pink, sunny yellow, crazy orange, etc. You will always be driven towards bold colours. You can also mix and match different patterns with them.

Special features

You are funny and like to socialise a lot. So, you can make a separate room for that or decorate your living room accordingly. Incorporate comfortable couch and a round table in the space so that you can have some great time with your friends over there. Since you are very creative, hanging inspirational quotes on the wall will always motivate you.

What Gemini people love?

You want everything to look different and expensive. So, you can see lot of eye-catching things in their abode. They also like duality. So, Gemini people can easily mix and match two different design themes like boho and retro.

