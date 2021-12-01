Get ready for Christmas with these beautiful stockings at home

Christmas is around the corner and so is the time to buckle up for a kickass Christmas eve. While decking up the Christmas tree, you might miss on Christmas stockings. Christmas stockings have a great importance on Christmas eve. Those are empty socks which are meant to be hung on the eve to be filled with gifts the next morning. Tracing back history, it is said that Saint Nicholas poured gold coins in the stocking of three poor sisters. Since that day, children and adults hang stockings with a hope that they will be filled with gifts the next morning.

Here are some distinctive Christmas stockings that can maximise your Christmassy mood at home.

1. Glitter Sequin Christmas Stockings

These Glitter Sequin Christmas Stockings are perfect to hang on the Christmas tree. They come in a pack of four and have a Santa Claus, reindeer, snowflake and snowman on it. You can place them next to your beds, at the door, window or beside the fireplace.

Price: Rs. 2449

Deal: Rs. 799

2. Star Decorative Christmas Stocking

These stockings are made up of velvet with stars printed upon it. The fabric is soft and durable which manages to carry the weight of stocking stuffers. It comes with a hanging whole for easy hanging or placing. The size of the stocking is neither too big nor too small.

Price: Rs. 399

3. Large Cartoon Stockings

These stockings are large enough to carry stocking fillers or varied sizes and shapes. They are made up of durable fabric and have a classic buffalo plaid design upon it. It has the ability to ace up your Christmas decor at home effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 3373

Deal: Rs. 2161

4. Cotton Christmas Stockings

These Christmas stockings are made up of cotton. They look simple yet elegant. If you wish to lower down the tone of your extra decorative Christmas home, then these stockings are ideal for you. They have an attractive colour and hold an average amount of stuffers and candies.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 299

5. Classic Christmas Stocks

These Christamas stocks will help you create an aesthetic Christmas vibe at home. They have a 3D Santa Claus, reindeer, snowman and a bear upon it. In addition, these stockings are made up of high quality cloth and delicately crafted for filling various types of gifts.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 829

Now you cannot keep calm for Christmas morning to arrive with these stockings hung at home. Grab these beauties now and await for Santa to drop in your favourite stocking stuffers. It is the time to get ready for Christmas beforehand or else your favorite decorative pieces will be out of stock.

