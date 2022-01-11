Get ready for Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Combo offers on tech devices that you should wishlist

“Add to wishlist” days are back. Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is soon going to reveal its dates. Till then you must spy on some exciting combo offers on your most favourite technological devices. This year buckles up sooner to seal blockbuster deals before they are gone. We make your “add to wishlist” days better by penning down a comprehensive list of combo offers that you shouldn’t miss.

1. Echo Dot (Black) Combo with Wipro 12W Smart Color Bulb

No matter how many Alexa devices you purchase, you can never feel content. This Alexa device is a dot speaker that comes with a smart bulb. Alexa will help you to liven the lightings of your home by showcasing the magic of controllable light. Now you can control lights and lamps with no additional set up or maintenance.

Price: Rs. 7089

Deal: Rs. 3399

Buy Now

2. Qubo Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell with Musical Chime

Now you can leave your eyes on the front door with Qubo Smart WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell. It has an in-built intruder alarm system for utmost safety and security. In addition, the doorbell comes with 1080p camera visual quality and 36 musician chimes. It also provides an option switch to do not disturb mode for complete peace of mind. This tech-savvy doorbell will make your security smart and contemporary.

Price: Rs. 10480

Deal: Rs. 7480

Buy Now

3. Insta360 Twin Edition Action Camera with One R Lens Guard

Be a shutterbag or a vlogger swiftly with this twin edition action camera. It has panoramic lens and superior audio visual quality for shakefree outputs. The wide angle lens will help you capture mesmerising scenaric moments in your camera with minimal efforts.

Price: Rs. 79980

Deal: Rs. 43521

Buy Now

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera (Ice Blue) with Film (20 Shots)

In the contemporary world, netizens are more into capturing moments and treasuring them. And this treasuring behaviour seems to last long. If you are one of those who love clicking pictures and treasure moments then you should not resist to buy Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera. It has a new selfie mirror and a closeup lens attachment for perfect pictures. It is fast developing and provides sharp, vivid pictures.

Price: Rs. 6529

Deal: Rs. 4978

Buy Now

5. Echo Flex bundle with Amazon 6A Smart Plug

Now you can control your home appliances with your voice. How? Echo Flex bundle with Amazon 6A Smart Plug works according to your schedule set up on the Alexa app. You can control lamps, lights, bulbs, kettles, chargers etc. and make your home smart. It asks for a frustration free set up and comes with a power retention feature.

Price: Rs. 4998

Deal: Rs. 3798

Buy Now

People need techno-savvy devices. People want to become smarter. People want to update but on a budget friendly way. You are People. These combo offers are unmissable and deserve an owner like you. Head to your Amazon account and wishlist these combo offers right away or you might regret later.

Also Read: Guide to detox your body this winter