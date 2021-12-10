Get ready to welcome Santa home with THESE Christmas decor products
Christmas is almost here. As the weather gets chiller and carols and freshly baked cookies’ smell fills the winter air, we know that it’s high time to revamp our home with Christmas products. With exciting deals running on Amazon, we are here with a list of 5 home decor products that’ll help you decorate your abode in the most amazing way for the season. Put up the star, lift up the tree and bake some plump cake before you welcome Santa home to see how amazingly you have put together these decor pieces.
Paper Mache
The tree-decor ornaments made from paper mache are a super sustainable way to celebrate Christmas. These wonderful design hand-painted Kashmiri paper mache work to increase the beauty and grace of your home.
Paintable Blank Wood Ornament
Your kids will be amazed to know that their art has got a spot in the Christmas tree. Let them paint their mind on this wooden round blank board that can be hung in your tree. These blank ornaments can also be put up to add an aesthetic charm to your door, windows or even as living room decor.
Christmas Chair Covers
Looking like a Santa cap, these cute chair covers are an ideal decor item to spruce up the festive energy. It will definitely cheer up your guests and friends if they are visiting your home.
Christmas Berries
You can decorate the dining area, Christmas tree or even those tiny plants in your garden with these artificial holly berries that spark the cheerfulness of Christmas.
Reindeer Tealight Holder
The tealight is designed in a beautiful reindeer shape that will just look Christmasy when you will light it with the candle. Create a beautiful ambience by placing this tealight holder in your home to offer a vintage but timeless look.
Also Read: Sale-a-thon: Unmissable Indian weaves to shop from Amazon's Karigar Mela