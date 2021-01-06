Give your kitchen a budget friendly makeover with these 5 EASY ways

Your kitchen doesn’t have to be utilitarian. Give it that much-needed makeover in these 5 ways without burning a hole in your pocket.

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is the most used area of the house where everybody gathers and cooks delicious food. It is the place where you get inspired to try out new and interesting recipes every day. Thus, keeping the kitchen bright, colourful and up to date is essential.

Giving your kitchen a makeover doesn’t have to be expensive. Be it the kitchen cabinets, the countertop or the walls, just by being creative and unconventional, one can give it a fresh look in some affordably and pocket-friendly ways. So here are some easy ways to transform your kitchen into a vibrant and elegant room.

Hang plates

To decorate the walls of your kitchen and give it a fresh look, simply take out the ceramic plates and hang them on your wall to add colour and turn it into a statement wall.

Opt for racks

If you want to increase the storage in your kitchen, instead of going for more cabinets, opt for racks. Choosing racks or open shelves will not make your kitchen look cramped and you can show off your finest crockery in style.

Add backsplash

To add a backsplash in your kitchen, you can choose white or ceramic tiles to give it a posh and subtle look, depending on the space you have in your kitchen. To be experimental, you can also opt for patterned tiles or vinyl peel and stick backsplash to transform the space.

Paint the cabinets

Chalk paint is the most economical and easiest way to give your kitchen a quick makeover. Choose soft pastel shades like ice blue, marsh green etc and paint your cabinets to instantly brighten up the place.

Change the lighting

Buy inexpensive lighting like pendant lights or gooseneck sconce to give your space an elegant and sophisticated look. You can even add lights under your cabinets to add a soft yet effective touch to it.

