Give your sweet home a fresh vibe this holiday season

Your sweet home needs an upgrade every year. Be it the lights, furniture or showpieces, every part of your home decor will complete the story of your personality and style of living. This holiday season you can infuse a fresh vibe by refashioning your home decor in the most minimalist way. Here is what you need to kickstart your decor plan.

1. Hand Woven Fluffy Shag Carpet

Carpets maximise the beauty of your living room in an easy-peasy way. They make your house look fresh and sophisticated. Hand woven fluffy shag carpets are true beauties that elevate your mood and offer utter comfortness. Rest your foot on this carpet and feel the feather touch softness more than ever before.

Price: Rs. 7899

Deal: Rs. 2449

Buy Now

2. Abstract Modern Door Mat Set

Door mats impress your guests and keep your floor dirt-free. They prevent unnecessary stains and make your house look tidy and bright. These modern abstract pattern door mats are made up of cotton and serve every purpose of yours. Amp up your ambiance in the most fuss-free way with these door mats.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 612

Buy Now

3. Premium 100% Cotton Stripes Double Bedsheet

White bed sheets have their own charm. They give a fresh touch to the bedroom and make one feel refreshed and relaxed. Whtite is a soothing colour and thus nothing beats the positive vibe of this Premium 100 percent Cotton Stripes Double Bedsheet.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

4. Cushion Throw Pillow Cover

Cushions have to undergo transformations to spice up the home decor a little more. It maximises the overall look of the furniture and refreshes the mood of the people sitting. This throw in cushion cover is knitted and handmade with utmost care. The fringed edges of the over are like a cherry on the cake.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 399

Buy Now

5. Cotton Soft Sofa Throw Blanket

Sofa throw blankets are soft and comfortable. They have a very chic and modern look. Keeping in mind the trends, these throw blankets are all weather use. You can use it as a sofa or a bed throw for instantly elevating the look of the room.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

Why spend a lump sum amount on interior decorating stuff when you can do it in a budget friendly way? These items will help you to feel a fresh vibe at home this holiday season. Now you can impress your guests, plan parties or celebrations in a jiffy without bothering much with your home decor.

Also Read: Upgrade your wellbeing with these health care devices