Going to a housewarming party? Gift these flower vases to congratulate them on a new abode
Looking for a last-minute gift for someone who recently moved into a new apartment? Get these artsy vases that are not only beautiful but also affordable. Gifting should never burn a hole in the pocket and must always be a pleasurable experience. Hoping our specially curated list of interesting vases will come in handy to guide you. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!
1. Shallow Metal Flower Vase
This antique flower vase is made from one piece of Iron in a unique shape. The shallow and vintage aesthetic can amp up any boring corner of your room with its personality. Add your favourite flowers to it and get this now!
2. Flower vase with 3 Test Tubes
You can use this stylish test tube vase for displaying young creepers, hydroponic plants, money plants, shrubs, miniature ferns at your homes, offices, restaurants, cafes. The wooden block is handmade and lacquered for a perfect finish. It’s also a great way to teach kids basic science in middle grades.
3. Terracotta Pots
These terracotta matkis can be used as decorative showpieces or flower vases. Ideal to be used with dry artificial flowers only. The intricate Madhubani hand-painting gives it a traditional look and perfect for gifting on festive occasions. Grab this set of three now!
4. Ceramic Flower Vase Blue
The story of the mystic land of Morocco, with a signature language of geometric motifs used in traditional art and architecture, is translated into ceramic, with an indigenous Moroccan geometric pattern on a white base hand-painted in ocean-blue, while sand yellow is used as an accent.
5. Metallic Flower Vase
Add a touch of beauty to your home with the metal flower vase with gold finish, display this vase with a bouquet of flowers. The metal vase is made with superior quality craftsmanship, in order to create a great realistic design.
6. Stone Flower Vase
This flower vase in stone is made by highly professional craftsmen and workers. It's a perfect example of perfection and craftsmanship. Get your home an antique aura and create a positive energy with this luxurious yet zen piece.
7. Wall Hanging Flower Vases
Wall hanging vases…. How cool is that! This metallic pair is made in India and would be the perfect addition for your dining area or bedroom. Hang it with your favourite flowers alongside and improve the look and feel of your area considerably. Get it now!
