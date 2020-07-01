Got an empty corner? Here's how you can spruce it up

Empty corners in the house can make it look dull. Here are some tips to transform those neglected corners into something more stylish.

Corners of the room are probably the most neglected space in your living rooms. Every house has them, especially if you choose a decorative style that is focused on the centre of the room. Sometimes they look just fine as they are, other times the empty space looks awkward. If blank corners are making you feel uncomfortable, it is time to spruce it up.

From adding some greenery to gorgeous lamps, there are plenty of options to make those empty corners look lively. Or you can use that space to build storage. In other words, there’s no reason to be worried if you don’t know how to fill the empty corners in your house. We have got you covered.

Scroll down to know how you can decorate those empty corners.

1- A tiny corner shelf will be perfect for a coffee station. Make it the ultimate coffee stop where you enjoy reading a book with a brewing coffee in your hand.

2- Add a mirror or some eye-catching antique pieces to fill those awkward spaces. Plus, these items look really good without adding any clutter to the room.

3- Extend your gallery wall into a corner. It will help the lines of your space disappear and make the empty corners look brighter.

4- If you need extra storage in your living room, consider additional shelving. Use these shelves to display your favourite art projects, books or something you love.

5- Sectional sofas are a great way to give your space an edge. Not only will it look stylish, but it will also provide you with enough seating for the times your squad comes and hangs out at your place.

6- You can never go wrong with adding some greenery to the corners. Fiddle Leaf Fig, Calatheas, Peace Lily are some of the plants to make your space look beautiful.

