A guide to planning the party decor for your baby's naming ceremony at home

Gone are the days when people do not give much importance to naming aka naamkaran ceremony events of their little one. Now is the trend of glorious babymoon and a bashing naming ceremony. The naming ceremony is the day when the official good name of your little one is decided besides all the cute nicknames you and your family have given to your newborn. As per the Hindu tradition, it is a vital occasion that is embraced in the presence of near and dear ones, followed by traditional rituals and astrological rules. This sacred event has now gained formal, legal and social importance and parents get all decked up days before to make the first official bash of their child special and memorable. Right from sending personalised invitations to jazzing the décor of home- there are plenty of ways to make this day striking and impressive and to take the blessings for the newborn in the most remarkable way.

Here are 4 decor ideas for your baby's naming ceremony at home

Pleasant white floral bassinet décor

Making a cosy corner for the baby’s bassinet is one of the best ways to outshine your event while making your guests go awe! A white bassinet covered with a decent amount of white florals, and white drapes with a soft furry rug look pretty soothing to the eyes. You can also deck the bassinet with some toys and soft teddies around to make the décor all cute and happy.

An intimate floor sit-up for the guests

To make the naming ceremony all cosy and an intimate at-home affair, you can opt for elegant and cosy sit-down seating for your guests. You can even go for a sit-down lunch to make the ceremony all extravagant and elegant. A DIY cabana can be curated with a long rectangle nude wooden table and multiple fluffy cushions. Oversized planters, candles and Mason jar centrepieces are a perfect add-on to adorn your space rightly.

Quirky entrance with animal’s board

An entrance that is all adorned in prettiness is a perfect way to reach the bottom of your guest’s heart! Therefore, bejewelling the entrance with statement embellishments like cute and quirky animals, pastel-coloured flowers, greenery and personalised messages is a great way to make a bright, peppy and colourful entrance and to make your guests give a feel of an elegant ceremony. Make sure that you compliment the interior elements with the exterior components for a more cohesive appearance.

Assorted origami ceiling made of multi-coloured paper

Origami is an age-old décor element that looks equally beautiful and chic even now. Decking the ceiling with multi-coloured DIY origami is a perfect way to affix all the traditional vibes but with a hint of contemporary touch. If you want a more sophisticated look, then you can opt for satin cloth as well. Covering the space with dope and cute elements like stars, moon and cute elephants is also a great way to enhance the décor of the naming ceremony.

Also Read: 7 Cute baby products for your munchkins from Amazon sale today