A guide to set up a cosy corner for your dog pets in your home

From unconditional love to never-ending companionship, that cute little furry friend can not only light up our lives but also becomes an enormous part of our lives with time. The moment you decide to give yourself the friendship of a fuzzy little pet, you have to start curating a cute and cosy place for your fur baby so that he will stay comfortable and bring out ecstasy. Creating a perfect space for your playful mischievous pup is not an overwhelming task, you can easily do it at home without breaking the bank. Here is a simple guide to setting up a cosy corner for your precious furry paw in your home.

First things first, fill up with toys

Just like a small kid, your furry friend also loves to play with multiple toys. Make sure to keep a basket full of cute toys nearby the bedding of your little one so that they can satiate their playful vibes. Pick out the toys that are completely harmless (beware of the toys that have bells or those that can get easily ripped off) to encourage your pet's safety. You can even leave some toys open on the shelf or showcase nearby your pet to create a cosy and relatable nook.

A soft relaxing place for their doziness

A cosy pet corner seems incomplete without a cute little bed where your furry mate can relax and doze off. Make sure to choose fabrics that do not magnetise pet hair like velvet, mohair or corduroy. Moreover, say no to any delicate materials that can harm your little friend like silk. While dedicating a space to your pet, opt for soft and smooth bedding but at the same time really sturdy so that they can bear up those claws.

Give space to pet-friendly indoor plants

To add a touch of flair to your pet surrounding, you can opt for pet-friendly plants. These plants are non-toxic and do not cause any harm to your little pooch instead the soothing green colour will calm you and your little pet while beautifying the environment. If you are someone who loves the touch of natural elements around you, then spider plants, Parlor Palm, Areca Palm, etc are pet friendly and keep up with your home’s aesthetic.

Soothing sights

Lights and sights that are relatable to your doggo look entertaining while keeping them calm and happy. You can cover the walls with the tapestries of other puppies or even the frame of your cute pet. Moreover, always keep your pet nearby natural sound or lights to keep them all contented.

