Handy tricks to beautify and fortify the doors of your home

In order to stay within our budget while purchasing or building our first home, we frequently go for the least expensive materials. Right from room doors, hinges to fixtures in the bathroom; but after a while, when we assess how they look, we must choose whether to replace or renew them. Some of these elements like doors have a tendency to lose their coating or varnish over time due to exposure to the environment. So, without further ado, we bring you tips on the finest ways to refurbish doors in your home.

1. The accessories can be changed Change the accessories if you believe the door is in good shape and just needs a little personality. It will have a distinctive appearance whether it has modern handles or vintage ones from an antique shop. Altering the hinges, adding a knocker, making a frame for the peephole, adding rivets, scissors, or other ironwork components are other options. Another option is to create a swinging door for your pet. Although it requires little money, it will alter the way it looks for the better! 2. Replacing the windows Changing the panes on a glass door will give it a new look. While translucent panes offer additional seclusion and are an excellent option for bathrooms and bedrooms; transparent glass invites more natural light.